  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Man jumps from overpass after chase with kids in car, wanted in rape case, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect with children in his car was being chased by police on the 605 Freeway in Orange County before he jumped from a freeway overpass. (KABC)

NORWALK, Calif. --
A suspect with children in his vehicle who was being chased by police on the 605 Freeway in Orange County jumped from a freeway overpass, injuring himself before authorities took him into custody Thursday.

The man, who had his children in the vehicle at the time, is a suspect in a rape that was reported on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said a woman filed a report at the Lakewood Sheriff's Station alleging that she was raped and assaulted by the suspect, triggering an investigation by the LASD.

Officers were attempting to make contact with the man in Huntington Beach when he got into his car with his two children and fled, according to the sheriff's department.

The chase transitioned from the 405 to the 605 before it ended in a crash on a freeway overpass in the Norwalk area. Several Huntington Beach police units were in pursuit.

The man got out of his car and ran before jumping from the overpass, authorities said.
The suspect landed in a parking lot below the overpass, where he was taken into custody. The man sustained serious injuries from the fall, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the chase began after a call from a woman who said the suspect had their children in his car. The woman was concerned about the children being in the vehicle with

The two children who were in the vehicle sustained minor injuries from the crash and were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending against the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chaseu.s. & worldchild endangermentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 1st snowfall of season; Friday temp ties record-low
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Show More
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Diner adding gratuities to kids' bills
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
More News
Top Video
The New Migration
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Chicago Weather: 1st snowfall of season; Friday temp ties record-low
South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged
More Video