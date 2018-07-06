A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.The 33-year-old was standing on a curb about 2:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and black clothing, Chicago Police said.The masked person fired six shots, striking the 33-year-old in the chest, thigh and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released information about the death.Area North detectives were investigating.