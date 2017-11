A man was found dead early Wednesday morning, possibly from a hit and run, on Chicago's South Side.The 40-year-old man was discovered around 2:25 a.m. lying in the street in the 8300-block of South Stony Island Avenue in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood.Police said he appeared to have been fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.CPD Major Accidents is investigating.