Man killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run

A stock image of a Ford Edge SUV, similar to the one police said fatally struck a pedestrian in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit and run crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Sunday night.He was crossing the street in the 5200-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 10 p.m. when a white SUV hit him.The driver continued eastbound and then turned northbound on Laramie Avenue.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the vehicle is a white Ford Edge and may have tinted windows. The driver's side mirror housing was knocked off and the front driver's side of the vehicle is likely showing damage from the crash, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312 745-4521.