Man killed in Dan Ryan expressway shooting and crash, lanes reopened after investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

The local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway is closed at 59th Street as Illinois State Police investigate a possible shooting on the highway. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was killed in a shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police said that two vehicles were driving erratically at 51st Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard and one vehicle crashed into a concrete wall. The other vehicle continued on the highway, leaving the scene.

"As the cars were traveling down the expressway, there were shots fired," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

State police said a 20-year-old man was driving the crashed vehicle, and two adult women and a 2-year-old child were also in the car. One of the women, a 22-year-old, and the child were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition to be checked out, Chicago fire officials said. They were not hit by gunfire.

The 20-year-old driver was hit by gunfire and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No information on the other vehicle or any suspect has been released.

"You are on the expressway. Anybody driving northbound, if you are doing 60 or 70 miles per hour, this car could have turned and easily had cars flip over. You could have had fatalities," Holmes said.

Inbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan reopened just before 9:30 p.m. after state police completed their investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
expressway shootingtrafficChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
3 teens shot, 2 fatally, in Austin home invasion
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Cook Co. Sheriff investigating attempted child abduction at bus stop
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Show More
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 2-year-old child
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
ABC News finds allegations against 'Billion Dollar Landlords' nationwide
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video