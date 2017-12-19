Man killed, pregnant woman injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store

A man was killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in west suburban Maywood Tuesday morning.The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Maywood Grocery in the 1100-block of West Madison Street, police said.Witnesses told Eyewitness News the incident began outside the store and one of the victims ran inside to escape gunfire. The gunman shot the man and a pregnant woman, who witnesses said was in line to buy lottery tickets.Both victims were rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where the male victim died. The female victim is being treated for her injuries, but officials have not released details on her condition.No one is in custody. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.Madison Street has been closed to traffic near 11th Street as police investigate.Investigators are asking anybody with information about the shooting to call the Maywood Police at (708) 450-4441 or (708)450-4471.