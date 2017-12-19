Man killed, pregnant woman injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was killed and a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in west suburban Maywood Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Maywood Grocery in the 1100-block of West Madison Street, police said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the incident began outside the store and one of the victims ran inside to escape gunfire. The gunman shot the man and a pregnant woman, who witnesses said was in line to buy lottery tickets.

Both victims were rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where the male victim died. The female victim is being treated for her injuries, but officials have not released details on her condition.

No one is in custody. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Police were not able to provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.

Madison Street has been closed to traffic near 11th Street as police investigate.

Investigators are asking anybody with information about the shooting to call the Maywood Police at (708) 450-4441 or (708)450-4471.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingMaywood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Democrats: Tax reform bill will require new vote in House
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
Mauled by dogs: Sheriff offers gruesome details about death of woman killed by her own dogs
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
12 reported dead after bus with cruise ship passengers crashes in Mexico
Show More
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Lansing man charged with having child porn
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
More News
Photos
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
More Photos