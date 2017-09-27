Man mugged on path near Shedd Aquarium, thrown into Lake Michigan

A 23-year-old man who was walking on a path near the Shedd Aquarium was robbed, beaten and thrown into Lake Michigan just after midnight, police said.The victim said he was attacked by several males and a female in the 1200-block of South Lake Shore Drive on the city's Museum Campus. The group took his backpack, phone and other personal items before throwing him into the water and running away, police said.Thankfully, he was able to get himself out of the water and call for help. Officers helped him get into an ambulance. He was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.