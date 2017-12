The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed, shutting down a road in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said it was his first day on the job.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Red Bank Avenue near Evergreen Road in Woodbury.Officials say the truck was trying to drive under a Conrail bridge overpass when the trailer roof was ripped off.The truck was carrying auto parts.The driver was not injured.