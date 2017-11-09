EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1663587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man accused of killing his mother appeared in court today. Miya Shay reports.

The son of an Alief ISD board member, Blake Jefferson, entered an insanity plea in connection to the fatal stabbing of his mother, Dedre Jefferson.Blake Jefferson was found not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday.His family says despite the plea, they still will stand beside him."He was brilliant and a humble young man, very smart and he was all around individual. Good at sports. He was always respectful, still is respectful," said Mitzie Johnson, Blake Jefferson's cousin.Investigators said Blake fatally stabbed his mother inside their townhome.Family members expressed concern for his mental health around the time the act was committed in 2016. Relatives remarked that Blake was an honors student studying at Texas Southern University. But Dedre noticed her son was acting different.Before Dedre's death, Blake had gone to a church trying to speak to a pastor about spiritual visions that he was having. Just a few days later, Dedre was with Blake when she was on the phone with her mother, noting that he was acting strange.Investigators said during that call she screamed that he was stabbing her and the call cut off. Dedre's mom called 911 and deputies found her dead inside the home.Authorities found Blake hiding in a neighbor's closet.According to a family spokesperson, Blake, who was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital after his arrest, may have not known what had happened, but was in shock when he found out from his grandmother.He has been in jail in the mental health ward since his arrest. Blake is expected to be admitted to Vernon State Hospital."The grieving process for Blake hasn't begun yet. He has his good days and his bad days," said Blake's attorney, Toni Jones-Holley.Dedre Jefferson served as the vice president on the Alief, Texas, school board of trustees.