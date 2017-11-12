Man robs 2 banks inside Jewel stores in NW suburbs, FBI says

The same man robbed two TCF Banks branches inside grocery stores in the northwest suburbs on Sunday, the FBI said.The first occurred at 11:05 a.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside Jewel-Osco, 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd. in Schaumburg.The second occurred about 40 minutes later at the TCF inside Jewel-Osco, 217 W. Irving Park Rd., Streamwood.The offender is described as a Hispanic man, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 200 pounds, between the ages of 25 and 30, black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing a black-and-gray "DC" hat, glasses, gray/black/white flannel shirt with a hooded sweatshirt, and tan shorts.A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI: 312-4210-6700.