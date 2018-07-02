Man run over by CTA bus on Southwest Side, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 60-year-old man was run over by a CTA bus Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The man was trying to catch the bus in the 6300-block of South Western Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police said he was knocking on the window, trying to get the driver's attention, as the northbound bus pulled away. He tripped and fell, and was run over by the back wheel of the bus.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. Police did not know the extent of his injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was notified. The incident remains under investigation.
