Man seriously wounded in shooting near Chicago Skyway

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A 38-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening near the Chicago Skyway on the South Side.

At 6:15 p.m., he was in his vehicle in the 6600-block of South State near the Chicago Skyway when someone fired shots from an unknown vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the cheek, neck and arm and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The Chicago Skyway was closed for a few hours from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to 66th Street, but it had been reopened by 9:30 p.m., police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
