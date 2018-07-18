Husband shoots gunmen to protect wife during attempted home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

A man saved his wife from gunmen who tried to force their way into their home, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police say a husband got into a shoot-out with two gunmen who grabbed his wife and tried to force her inside the couple's house on the city's south side.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the man heard noises outside his home on South Acres Drive near Rubin Street.


When he went to the window, he saw two men with guns had grabbed his wife during the attempted home invasion. Police say he grabbed his pistol, went outside and confronted them.

He and the suspects exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second gunman got away.

The homeowner and his wife are OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghome invasionu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect due in court
Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood drive-by
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Police: Men tried to lure 4-year-old girl into van with candy in Irving Woods
Thailand cave rescue: Boys recount moment they became trapped
Texas execution: Killer tells victim's family he loves them before death
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Show More
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
Wadsworth 'Gold Pyramid' house badly damaged by fire
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
Chicago woman's home damaged in raid looking for man she doesn't know
More News