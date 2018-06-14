Man shoots, kills friend in fight over who gets to sit in front seat of car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fontana man has been arrested after police said he fatally shot his friend over an argument about who would get to sit in the front seat of a car. (Fontana Police Department)

FONTANA, Calif. --
A California man has been arrested after police said he fatally shot his friend over an argument about who would get to sit in the front seat of a car.

Police in Fontana, Calif., were called to the 15100 block of Coleen Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Jalen Wilson, on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, investigators said.

Wilson was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified the suspect as Sergio Orozco, 19, of Fontana. Police located Orozco in San Clemente on Monday and took him into custody.

Authorities learned that Orozco and Wilson were close friends. The two were with a third friend leaving a nearby party. When the driver got into his seat, Orozco and Wilson got into an argument over who would sit in the front passenger seat. That's when Orozco pulled out a handgun and shot Wilson in the chest, police said.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Fontana police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeadly shootingshootingman shotfightu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago to O'Hare in 12 minutes? High-speed rail in the works
Minivan crushed, driver seriously hurt in Aurora crash near Fox Valley Mall
Stratford Square Mall shooter urinated in dressing room, was being escorted out, authorities say
'Welcome home from prison, Mom': Family's airport fun goes viral
Jury recommends death penalty for serial killer Andrew Urdiales
Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
55 people, including children, found in tractor-trailer in Texas
Suspect who escaped police custody in Elmhurst caught
Show More
Jury selection to begin in wrongful death lawsuit against CPD officer, city
Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting
Boy, 15, missing for over a week from Little Village
Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage may be connected to others
More News