Man shot by University of Chicago police

University of Chicago police responding to a reported burglary shot a man Tuesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot by University of Chicago policeTuesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said a University of Chicago police officer responding to a reported burglary confronted a man at about 10:15 p.m. in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue.

At some point during the confrontation, the officer fired shots, striking the burglar in the shoulder, police said. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

A woman said she was working in her home and heard a man busting a car window outside. She called down to him and told him she called police.

After the witness saw the man bust a car window, he continued to damage another car and then an apartment window.

"I heard a really loud banging noise right outside of my door and I looked out the window and saw this guy with a really long pipe or baseball bat, something really long, just going after cars. He was smashing the car right next to my car, so I got my phone and was about to call police when he went across the street and started smashing another car and by the time I was on the phone with police, I could see he was banging down one of the glass doors of the apartment building right next to my house. He was yelling something. It was pretty incoherent, but it was really scary," said witness Sylvie Anglin.

The University of Chicago released a statement saying, "A University of Chicago police officer responding to a call of a burglary in progress was involved in a confrontation with a male individual that led to the officer discharging his weapon. The individual has been transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. Chicago Police Department will be investigating the incident. In addition, the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident. The officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Just last week, University of Chicago sent out an alert about violent crimes near the Hyde Park campus. There's been a series of armed robberies and shootings.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the suspect had a weapon or what charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.
