Man shot in attempted carjacking in Chatham

A 55-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.The incident occurred while the victim was stopped at a red light in the 8700-block of South King Drive at about 10:28 p.m., police said.Police said two men approached the vehicle on foot and demanded the vehicle. The victim drove off and was shot in the leg by the suspects.The victim self-transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.No one is in custody. Area South Detectives are in custody.