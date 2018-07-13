Man shot in Logan Square drive-by

A man was shot early Friday morning while sitting in a stalled vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side.Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the hand around 3:35 a.m. by someone in a passing vehicle in the 3400-block of West Diversey Avenue in the city's Logan Square neighborhood. The passing vehicle was described as a gray Toyota.He was transported in good condition to St. Mary Hospital.Area North detectives are investigating. They said the victim is a documented gang member.No one is in custody.