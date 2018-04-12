  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton speaks at Chicago luncheon... shortly

Family of man shot on Facebook Live says he opened his eyes and improving

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas --
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday opened his eyes, his family said, marking another step in his recovery.

Bruce Taylor, the brother of Devyn Holmes, told Eyewitness News that Holmes opened his eyes Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, Holmes' family issued a statement through their attorney.

Shanna Hennigan issued this statement to ABC13:
Devyn is continuing to improve. Doctors ran further tests this morning and are awaiting the results. The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery. The doctors have chosen to keep him sedated so that his brain can continue to heal. His mother has not left the hospital since he was admitted (except for her appearance in court last Tuesday). She vows to remain there as long as her son is there and go home only when he goes home.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
EMBED More News Videos

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Hennigan also said that Holmes was able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.

He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.

Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.

Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
EMBED More News Videos

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

She remains free on bond.

Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
EMBED More News Videos

The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotfacebook liveTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter helped save man shot in head on Facebook Live
Top Stories
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
California woman, 20, killed on spring break trip to Mexico
Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Show More
Spotify and Hulu team up for $13 subscription bundle
Nurse allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries, accused of murder
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in NorCal crash
More News