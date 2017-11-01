Man shot outside Brighton Park car dealership

A man 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night outside a car dealership in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.Chicago police said the victim was walking outside the dealership in the 4200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when an unknown person in a ski mask fired one shot at him, striking him in the right arm.Fire officials said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.