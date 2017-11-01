  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE at 8:30 PM: Obama Foundation Summit closing concert

Man shot outside Brighton Park car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night outside a car dealership in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

Chicago police said the victim was walking outside the dealership in the 4200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when an unknown person in a ski mask fired one shot at him, striking him in the right arm.

Fire officials said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
Epilepsy is personal for Chicago 'Hamilton' star
Show More
State Sen. Silverstein resigns from Senate leadership team after sexual harassment allegation
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
Cicero police speak after saving 11 year-old from house fire
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
More Photos