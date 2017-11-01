Man shot outside Brighton Park used car dealership

A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night outside a car dealership in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. (WLS)

A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday night outside a used car dealership in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

Chicago police said the victim was walking outside the dealership in the 4200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when an unknown person in a ski mask fired one shot at him, striking him in the right arm.

A family member said the victim works at the dealership.

Fire officials said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He is currently listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
