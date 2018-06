A man was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.The 24-year-old driver was going north in the 2600-block of Lake Shore Drive at about 9:30 p.m. when someone inside a black sedan pulled up and fired shots, police said.The driver was wounded in the leg and drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.