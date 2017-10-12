Man sought after 3 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio

Authorities investigating three fatal shootings and a stabbing in southern Ohio canceled a missing-child alert for an 8-year-old boy but continued searching Thursday for a man they called a "person of interest."There is currently an active manhunt for a person of interest in the shooting deaths of three adults and a child, found in a home in Pedro, Ohio. Another person in the home was stabbed multiples times and is in critical condition.Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said a press conference Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Aaron Lawson was last seen after a police chase, where he crashed his car into a ditch early Thursday morning and then ran into the woods.Lawless said Lawson is to be considered dangerous and may have a knife on him. The murder weapon has been recovered.Police say Lawson was related in some way to everyone in the home. One of the victims was Devin Holston, 8, who was thought to be missing after police found the first three bodies in the home Wednesday evening. Holston's body was recovered Thursday morning, hidden in the home.Deputies found the bodies of three adults in a house trailer in an unincorporated area of Lawrence County on Wednesday evening, and a fourth adult was found stabbed in the head and neck about a quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) away in another residence, the sheriff's office said. The wounded person was flown to a hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.The boy, Devin, lives at the second residence, the sheriff's office said.Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies spotted Lawson in a blue truck in Ironton, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of where the victims were found, the sheriff said. Deputies briefly chased Lawson before he crashed his vehicle into a ditch and ran into the woods, the sheriff said.Authorities haven't publicly specified why Lawson is a person of interest.None of the dead or injured adults has been identified. The sheriff's office said releasing further information would compromise the investigation.Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including crime-scene and cyberunit investigators, are assisting Lawrence County with the case, said Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for BCI and the state attorney general's office.Lawless said schools in the Rock Hill district were closed Thursday because of the attacks.The initial report about the slayings - violence against multiple people found at trailers belonging to related residents - recalled details from a still-unsolved homicide case that rattled rural southern Ohio last year. But investigators have no indication of a connection between the cases, Del Greco said.The deaths on Wednesday occurred roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of the Piketon area, where eight people from the Rhoden family were found shot to death in four homes in April 2016.