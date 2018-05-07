Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train near Racine

Police are investigating reports of a stabbing on the platform at the CTA Blue Line Racine stop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train near the Racine station Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach and transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Police said the man had "superficial wounds."

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 7:55 a.m. A train was stopped at the station and police were at the scene, examining the west end of the platform.

Investigators plan to examine video from surveillance cameras on the train, to see if they can get a good look at the attacker. At this time, the motive is unclear. No one is in custody.

Blue Line passengers at the Racine and Illinois Medical District stops were asked to board on the O'Hare-bound side of the platforms. CTA officials said service resumed with residual delays around 8:05 a.m.
