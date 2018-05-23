Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Argyle in attempted robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was stabbed and nearly robbed while riding on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday morning near the Argyle stop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the victim was stabbed around 2 a.m. during a robbery around, but the attacker left empty-handed.

An ambulance met the 25-year-old man at the CTA station in the 1100-block of West Argyle Street.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Officers stopped the train at Belmont to search it for evidence.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man first and then told him to hand over his property, but he didn't get away with anything. Instead, he ran off the train. Police are still searching for him.

There are many cameras along the train lines. Back in May, the city announced it would be adding more than 600 new, high-definition cameras to the rail system.

Detectives may be able to get some leads from the surveillance video. They have not yet released a description of the suspect.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are handling the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCTAattempted robberyChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FOP to protest Rialmo decision, says Emanuel turned his back on CPD
City Council to vote on Obama Presidential Center plans
Police: 1 shot in Irving Park
Teen vaping popularity keeps growing, parents and schools struggle to curb trend
Burglars grab $50K in Louis Vuitton merch after driving SUV into Oak Brook store
Woman assaulted on Kenosha Co. bike trail for 2nd time in 2 months
Border patrol detains man with stage 4 cancer after cruise docks in Florida: Family
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Show More
Couple, adult son found dead in Winfield died of sharp force injuries
Panama City suspect found dead in standoff linked to suspicious death, police say
Man, 23, charged after cops find child pornography at Crystal Lake home
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
More News