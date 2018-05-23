Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Argyle in attempted robbery

A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday morning near the Argyle stop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.Police said the victim was stabbed around 2 a.m. during a robbery around, but the attacker left empty-handed.An ambulance met the 25-year-old man at the CTA station in the 1100-block of West Argyle Street.He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.Officers stopped the train at Belmont to search it for evidence.Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man first and then told him to hand over his property, but he didn't get away with anything. Instead, he ran off the train. Police are still searching for him.There are many cameras along the train lines. Back in May, the city announced it would be adding more than 600 new, high-definition cameras to the rail system.Detectives may be able to get some leads from the surveillance video. They have not yet released a description of the suspect.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are handling the investigation.