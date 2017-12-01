Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight on CTA bus

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times following an altercation on a CTA bus Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The fight happened near West 63rd Street and West Harvard Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Cell phone video taken by a CTA passenger and sent to the ABC7 I-Team shows the fight between a 37-year-old and 50-year-old man. The men are visible in the back of the buss, struggling with one another as other passengers stand back and watch.

Police said the fight ended when the 50-year-old was stabbed several times in the head, leg, arm and back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The 37-year-old man is in police custody.

"It's really crazy, crazy. Crime needs to stop," said CTA rider Shirley Alrich.

CTA riders said the transit agency needs to do more to keep other passengers safe.

"It's scare out here, there's so much going on. There's a lot going on. It's not safe to be walking or standing right here," said Domonique Hall, CTA rider.

The CTA told ABC7 in a statement that bus operators are trained to handle emergency situations like there, and "...in this incident, the operator immediately notified our Control Center, which alerted Chicago Fire and Chicago Police."

"You think you're safely (sic), but you're not. Getting on and off. It's sad, really sad," said Shirley Alrich, CTA rider.

What started the fight remains unclear. Charges are still pending against the 37-year-old man.
