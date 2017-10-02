Man strikes woman, tries to drag her to parked car in Pilsen, police say

A man tried to abduct a 29-year-old woman Sunday night as she walked down the street in Chicago's Southwest Side.The victim was walking east on the sidewalk in the 1000-block of West 18th Street in the city's Pilsen neighborhood around 7:55 p.m. when a man she didn't know grabbed her from behind, police said.He allegedly hit her in the stomach, covered her mouth with his hand, picked her up and tried to carry her to a vehicle parked nearby as she screamed for help. When two witnesses tried to intervene, police said the suspect dropped the victim, ran to the vehicle and drove away, headed west on 18th.The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, with a light complexion, police said. He is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall and has a thin build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing a gray shirt. The vehicle was described as a newer model, light-colored, four-door sedan, police said.Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.