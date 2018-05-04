Man stunned after attempting sex with car in Kansas

Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop. (KTRK/AP)

NEWTON, Kan. --
Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.

Newton Lt. Scott Powell says the 24-year-old was taken to an emergency room Tuesday because of his life threateningly high .35 blood alcohol level and possible drug use.

Powell says the man had a possible head injury and "was completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop." Powell says the man is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Police submitted a report to city prosecutors recommending a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. Nothing had been filed as of Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexdrunk drivingcarslewdnessu.s. & worldKansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards; manhunt underway
Driver of stolen vehicle, police crash on inbound Ike
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, forces 1,500 from homes
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway
VIDEO: Student says he was suspended for defending friend
15 kindergarteners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
5 cars, including 2 police vehicles, crash in Country Club Hills
Show More
Man gets stuck in South Side chimney
Woman arrested in abduction of 5-month-old son in Austin
Israeli diplomat says he was kicked out of Uber for speaking Hebrew
Domestic violence suspect who led police on RV chase arrested
More News