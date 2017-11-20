Man touched woman's breasts at Crystal Lake pain rehab center, police say

Michael Lim, 39, faces one misdemeanor count of battery. (Crystal Lake Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he touched a woman's bare breasts at a northwest suburban pain rehabilitation center.

Michael Lim, 39, faces one misdemeanor count of battery, according to Crystal Lake police.

On Sept. 26, the woman had an appointment for a second pain treatment with Lim at Advanced Pain Rehab, 7115 Virginia Rd. Suite 122 in Crystal Lake, police said.

While receiving the treatment, Lim offered to perform a massage and placed his hands on her bare breasts, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued of Lim, a Gurnee resident, on Thursday, and he turned himself in the same day, pollice said. He was released from custody after posting a $1,500 bond, and is next scheduled to appear at the McHenry County courthouse on Nov. 28.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
