Man touched woman's breasts at Crystal Lake pain rehab center, police say

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he touched a woman's bare breasts at a northwest suburban pain rehabilitation center.Michael Lim, 39, faces one misdemeanor count of battery, according to Crystal Lake police.On Sept. 26, the woman had an appointment for a second pain treatment with Lim at Advanced Pain Rehab, 7115 Virginia Rd. Suite 122 in Crystal Lake, police said.While receiving the treatment, Lim offered to perform a massage and placed his hands on her bare breasts, police said.An arrest warrant was issued of Lim, a Gurnee resident, on Thursday, and he turned himself in the same day, pollice said. He was released from custody after posting a $1,500 bond, and is next scheduled to appear at the McHenry County courthouse on Nov. 28.