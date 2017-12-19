Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois

Ryan Christian Turner. (Hammond Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
HAMMOND, Ind. --
A northwest Indiana man who was wanted for attacking two people with a machete outside a tavern in Hammond, Ind., has been captured.

Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to Flat Rock Tavern in the 6700-block of Calumet Avenue for a report of someone who was attacked, according to a statement from Hammond police.

A 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man told officers they were standing outside of the tavern when a man approached them and asked a question, police said. The man then pulled out a machete and began to attack both victims before running away.

Officers tracked the man to a nearby home through his footprints in the fresh snow that had fallen, police said. Investigators then interviewed witnesses and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ryan Christian Turner.

Turner was charged with five counts of felony battery, police said.

U.S. Marshals conducted a traffic stop Monday evening in downstate Mount Vernon and located Turner hiding in the back seat of a vehicle, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
