  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump, president of Spain take questions at joint press conference... around 12:45 p.m.

Man who sucker punched disabled man on video pleads guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

'Sucker punch' suspect Barry Baker pleads guilty. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on September 25, 2017.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. --
Barry Baker, Jr. has pleaded guilty to charges he punched a 21-year-old disabled man outside a convenience store in Chester County.

The guilty plea came Monday morning, several days after a case of confusion in a West Chester courtroom where Baker disagreed with a summary of the case read by the judge.
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched in West Chester
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Disabled man assaulted in West Chester



The incident took place at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, outside a 7-Eleven store on the 200 block of South High Street in West Chester.

Surveillance video shows Michael Ryan, who has cerebral palsy, walking out of the store, then being mocked and assaulted by Baker.

Previously, Baker had claimed while the attack was wrong, it was not unprovoked.

He claimed that he and Ryan had words a short time earlier while at Barnaby's Pub near the 7-Eleven.

But surveillance video from the bar, and a swipe system in the bar that records patrons' driver's licenses, showed no evidence of any prior meeting.

Baker now admits he had not met Ryan at Barnaby's and not seen him before he mocked and attacked him at the 7-Eleven.

"He did admit that Ryan was not there," said Baker's attorney, Tom Purl. "He admitted it today in court."


After the proceeding was over, Action News spoke with Ryan.

He didn't seem comfortable with the notoriety of being the man with cerebral palsy who was targeted.

And Ryan told Action News the incident has not changed his life.

"You know what? To be honest with you, I just kept doing what I was doing," Ryan said.

He added that he had no idea why someone would want to come after him.

"The fact that it's over is good," he said as he left the courthouse.

Baker will be sentenced in the next 30-60 days. He could face from two to four years in jail.

Related Topics:
assaultsurveillance videotrialu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
Videos released of crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer
Teen suffers burns doing drills at football practice
Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call
Maria washes up World War II era ordnance on beach
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn
Show More
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
'Making a Murderer' appeal to be heard by full federal court in Chicago
NCAA basketball coaches among 10 charged with fraud, corruption
'I wanted you to feel my pain:' Man found dead after allegedly shooting ex's mom
Funeral director arrested over corpse pictures
More News
Top Video
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
Palos Park police officer honored for saving man's life
More Video