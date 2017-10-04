Manhunt continues for armed suspect Lowell Ambler, a former sheriff's deputy

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --An armed suspect who sparked a six-hour manhunt in Plainfield on Tuesday, continued to elude authorities Wednesday evening.
Lowell "Max" Ambler, 46, a former sheriff's deputy, was last spotted in rural Earlville in LaSalle County, where he was possibly sighted running from a hunting blind. He is considered armed and dangerous with a .45 caliber, semi-automatic handgun.
Early Wednesday, he is believed to have stolen a burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe in Plainfield. A burgundy SUV was found abandoned in Earlville - about 40 miles west of Plainfield
Residents in the Earlville area were told to lock their doors and windows as police scoured the area with K-9 units. The possible sighting sparked a soft lockdown at schools in the area.
Ambler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, is wanted for violating bail bond and an order of protection in Lee and LaSalle counties.
Last month, Ambler was arrested for allegedly holding a Lee County teenager against her will by duct-taping her hands and head. He was released on bond days later but police said he drove to Plainfield, where that victim and her family was staying.
Ambler allegedly drove to Plainfield in a stolen semi-tractor trailer, which he stole in Mendota and abandoned near the victim's home.
On Tuesday, Plainfield North High School, located near 119th Street and 248th Avenue, was placed on soft lockdown as authorities searched form him.
Early Wednesday, Plainfield police said Ambler was spotted at a barn near 119th and Van Dyke Road.
A man was tending to his family's barn animals when he said he saw Ambler, who asked him for a ride to Walmart.
The man confronted Ambler and then Ambler pointed a gun and demanded his car, a burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.