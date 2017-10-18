Maryland shooting at office park kills 3, sheriff says

Police are looking for Radee Labeeb Prince, who they said opened fire with a handgun at the Emmorton Business Park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., on Oct. 18, 2017. (Maryland State Police via AP)

EDGEWOOD, Md. --
A gunman opened fire at a Maryland office park on Wednesday morning, killing three co-workers and wounding two others, authorities and the business owner said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He said Prince opened fire with a handgun and then fled the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Police were looking for him, and he was considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff did not release a motive for the shooting.

The owner of a home improvement company in the office park said the victims and the suspect all worked for him at Advanced Granite Solutions.

Barak Caba told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that the suspect has been an employee for four months. He said the man was a machine operator.

Caba was shaken and would not provide additional details.

The wounded were in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical Center's R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.



The FBI is assisting local authorities to find Prince. Investigators are currently treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and don't see ties to terrorism, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff's office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.
