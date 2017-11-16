Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, tossed out

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Cook County judge took a step toward justice Thursday for 15 Chicago men who have waited years for it.
All 15 men completed their sentences for the crimes they said they didn't commit - and will never get that time back. The men petitioned the Cook County Criminal Court in September, seeking to have convictions overturned and set aside. They found out Wednesday that their petition was granted.
The charges against them were dismissed Thursday by the Cook County's State's Attorney Office, in what is being called the first mass exoneration in county history. Officials said 18 drug convictions of the 15 defendants from 2003 to 2008 were vacated.
The group's attorney said his clients were framed for drug crimes by former Chicago Police Detective Ronald Watts, who ran from ABC7 Eyewitness News cameras after a court date in 2012. Thursday's action was the latest chapter in a scandal that resulted in former Sgt. Ronald Watts' 2013 conviction for extorting money from drug dealers.
"This corruption was covered up by the highest levels of the Chicago Police Department. It was swept under the rug by all sorts of law enforcement community for a decade or more. This is a code of silence, you've heard that. A thin blue line unlike anything that any of us have ever seen," said Joshua Tepfer, of The Exoneration Project, a free legal clinic at the University of Chicago law School.
State's attorney spokesman Robert Foley said the office's conviction integrity unit is looking into dozens of other cases and identified a pattern suggesting "corrupt activity" involving Watts and "members of his crew."
Tepfer said Watts and others were responsible for 1,000 arrests in a decade-long "reign of terror" and about 500 other convictions, if not more.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.