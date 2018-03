Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Congressman Luis Gutierrez visited Puerto Rico Saturday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Congressman Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois, and community leaders from Humboldt Park visited Puerto Rico on Saturday to survey the island's recovery from Hurricane Maria.The storm hit Puerto Rico six months ago. Some citizens are still without power.The group from Chicago delivered supplies and money to those affected by the hurricane.Emanuel toured several hard-hit areas of the island, including the city of Comerio, where he received a warn welcome.The mayor and Gutierrez also helped cut the ribbon on a newly rebuilt Walgreen's store in Naranjito.On Sunday, several Chicago Public Schools students plan to leave for Puerto Rico to support relief efforts.