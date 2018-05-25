Mayor Emanuel responds to accused cop killer's letter to I-Team

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel is now personally responding to a letter sent to the I-Team from the man accused of killing a Chicago police commander.
Shomari Legghette is charged with the February shooting death of the decorated and respected CPD Commander Paul Bauer.
In the handwritten letter sent to the I-Team, Bauer's accused shooter claims his status of innocent-until-proven-guilty has been compromised by the mayor's public comments about him.
Those came last month, when Mayor Emanuel referred to Legghette as quote: "A thug with a record that is longer than War and Peace."
Legghette also alleges the mayor used a political and public platform to get personally involved in the case.
"Not only do I stand by what I said, it was a cleaned-up version of what thousands and countless other Chicagoans said in a lot of other words. I not only stand by words, but I want us to think about Erin Bauer and Grace Bauer," Mayor Emanuel said.
"I'm a little bit perturbed that he says he's standing by his word. Right afterwards I could see saying anything, but right now he's had time to reflect on it.
Chicago Attorney Scott Kamin is now representing Legghette pro bono.
Legghette, a four-time felon, is currently being held in the Kankakee County jail.