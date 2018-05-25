I-TEAM

Mayor Emanuel responds to accused cop killer's letter to I-Team

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is now personally responding to a letter sent to the I-Team from the man accused of killing a Chicago police commander. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Exclusive
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel is now personally responding to a letter sent to the I-Team from the man accused of killing a Chicago police commander.

Shomari Legghette is charged with the February shooting death of the decorated and respected CPD Commander Paul Bauer.

In the handwritten letter sent to the I-Team, Bauer's accused shooter claims his status of innocent-until-proven-guilty has been compromised by the mayor's public comments about him.

Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
More than three months after police commander Paul Bauer was gunned down during a chase in the Loop, Bauer's accused shooter says he has been disrespected by those who consider him already guilty-including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.


Those came last month, when Mayor Emanuel referred to Legghette as quote: "A thug with a record that is longer than War and Peace."

Legghette also alleges the mayor used a political and public platform to get personally involved in the case.

"Not only do I stand by what I said, it was a cleaned-up version of what thousands and countless other Chicagoans said in a lot of other words. I not only stand by words, but I want us to think about Erin Bauer and Grace Bauer," Mayor Emanuel said.

"I'm a little bit perturbed that he says he's standing by his word. Right afterwards I could see saying anything, but right now he's had time to reflect on it.

Chicago Attorney Scott Kamin is now representing Legghette pro bono.

Legghette, a four-time felon, is currently being held in the Kankakee County jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
I-Teampolice officer killedrahm emanuelexclusive
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
I-TEAM
Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
Chicago property taxes may skyrocket, but you can appeal
Chicago traffic jams caused by rideshare rule breakers; city cracks down with tickets
Convicted skin-scam doctor fights back in court, on ABC7
More I-Team
Top Stories
Indiana school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
100 arrested in Chicago raids; guns found inside Englewood daycare
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
Lots of sun and fun at the beach in Chicago for Memorial Day weekend
Controversial plan for new police, fire academy approved
Hinsdale student headed to spelling bee, following in father's footsteps
Hammond mayor takes 'hard stance' against phallic graffiti along bike path
Service dog gives birth to puppies in Tampa airport
Show More
Serial killer Darren Vann sentenced to life in prison for killing 7 women
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins, police promise show of force
Orland Park man charged with sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography
$18,000 worth of candy stolen at McCormick Place
More News