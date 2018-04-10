Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson welcomed 193 new recruits to the police force as part of the latest graduating class who took their oath of office during a ceremony at the Arie Crown Theater.Twenty three percent of the recruits are women and nearly 56 percent are minorities. During the ceremony, Superintendent Eddie Johnson noted that shootings and murders in the city are down by 25 percent in 2018."Welcome to the Chicago Police Department and your new family," Johnson told the graduates.Mayor Rahm Emanuel noted that the Chicago Police Department is going through incredible change, with the training now incorporating the new use of force policy focusing on deescalation and with officers now being equipped with tasers and body cameras.In addition to the new recruits the ceremony also included the promotion of 104 field training officers, 11 command staff members and 10 traffic specialists."I congratulate and thank each of every new officer and promoted member for their commitment to the residents of this city and to a safer and stronger Chicago," said Mayor Emanuel."I am proud to welcome the next generation of Chicago police officers who are joining CPD at a time off historic positive change and sustained gun violence reductions," Johnson said.His final words to them: "Stay safe and make us proud."