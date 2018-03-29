CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel will appear in court on Thursday for a deposition to explain what he knew about a controversial police shooting.
The deposition is part of a lawsuit filed by the families of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones. They were shot to death by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015.
Attorneys for the families will have a chance to question the mayor about use-of-force policies and allegations that there is a "code of silence" in the police department.
Rialmo was one of the officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at LeGrier's father's West Side home. The officer said that he shot LeGrier when the teen, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, came down the stairs swinging a baseball bat at him.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) determined that Rialmo was unjustified in firing on LeGrier, while Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson wrote in a letter that Rialmo's actions were justified.