Mayor Rahm Emanuel to give deposition in Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones shooting lawsuit

Bettie Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19, were fatally shot by police.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel will appear in court on Thursday for a deposition to explain what he knew about a controversial police shooting.

The deposition is part of a lawsuit filed by the families of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones. They were shot to death by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015.

Attorneys for the families will have a chance to question the mayor about use-of-force policies and allegations that there is a "code of silence" in the police department.

Rialmo was one of the officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at LeGrier's father's West Side home. The officer said that he shot LeGrier when the teen, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, came down the stairs swinging a baseball bat at him.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) determined that Rialmo was unjustified in firing on LeGrier, while Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson wrote in a letter that Rialmo's actions were justified.
