Measure would hold websites linked to sex trafficking accountable

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill that holds websites linked to sex trafficking accountable. (WLS)

By
The federal seizure of Backpage.com will likely be followed by new legislation that holds websites linked to prostitution or sex trafficking accountable.

Legislation was approved by the Senate and House and President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.

Shutting down Backpage.com is welcomed news for Chicago mother Yvonne Ambrose, whose 16-year-old daughter Desiree Robinson was killed.

Ambrose was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday in anticipation of the bill's signing.

"I'm still very overwhelmed and very shocked so if it passes tomorrow that will put me over the top," Ambrose said.

On Sept. 19, 2017, Ambrose was last in D.C. to testify in front of the Senate Commerce Committee about the legislation that aims to combat sex trafficking online.

Robinson was a good student and athlete who was bullied and seeking acceptance when she was befriended by two men, according to Ambrose.

One man pleaded guilty for introducing her to Joseph Hazley in 2016. The federal sex trafficking case against him is set for trial in October.

Hazley allegedly posted Robinson on Backpage.com for sexual encounters.

Antonio Rosales, an alleged customer, was charged with Robison's murder. No trial date has been set for his case.

The civil case against Backpage.com continues on behalf of Robinson's estate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex traffickingprostitutioninternetwebsitesu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpcongressChicagoHyde ParkWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Top Stories
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Consumers warned about contractor disputes as home repair season kicks off
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Vehicle plunges into Tinley Park pond
Show More
Loyola's Sister Jean at Wrigley Field for Cubs opener
Resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
National Work Zone Safety Week aims to protect drivers, construction workers
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
More News