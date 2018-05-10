Mel Reynolds sentenced to 6 months for failing to file income tax

Mel Reynolds

CHICAGO --
Former congressman Mel Reynolds has been sentenced to six months in prison for failing to pay his taxes.

Reynolds was given two months credit for time already served.

The judge told Reynolds he'd "squandered" opportunities to become something better.

At Thursday's sentencing in Chicago, Judge Robert Gettleman alluded to how the 66-year-old had brought himself up from poverty in Mississippi to win a seat in Congress. Gettleman recalled thinking himself in the early 1990s about Reynolds' promise.

Earlier, Reynolds asked the judge for a year of probation. Reynolds asked Gettleman: "To put me in jail serves what purpose?"

The judge cited Reynolds' conviction in the mid-'90s for statutory rape and later convictions, including for concealing debts. He said it was a "tragedy" he'd "squandered the opportunities" he had.

For failing to file tax returns for income made while consulting for Chicago businessmen in Africa, prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstaxestax evasionsentencingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 CPD officers charged with stealing cash, drugs, sharing proceeds with snitches
What's the speed limit in Chicago when you can't find a sign?
Dad makes citizen's arrest when he catches man sexting his teen daughter
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Police: 2 armed robbers strike outside grocery store in Beverly
Supporters line Elkhart streets ahead of Trump, Pence appearance at rally
Body found along Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights
Indictment: Florida man missing 17 years killed by wife, best friend; was not eaten by alligators
Show More
Scientist, 104, dies after travel to Switzerland for assisted suicide
Nephew swoops in after man leaves millions to building workers
17-year-old boy critically wounded in Fifth City shooting
VIDEO: Kayaker circled by shark falls into water
More News