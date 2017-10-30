Meth found among Halloween trick-or-treat candy in Wisconsin

KESHENA, Wis. --
Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation in northeastern Wisconsin found a packet of methamphetamine among her child's trick-or-treat Halloween candy.



The parent turned the small packet of crystal powder over to police early Monday and officers say it tested positive for meth. The child did not ingest the powder.

WLUK-TV says police are urging parents to check their children's candy if they have been trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation, about 160 miles north of Milwaukee.
