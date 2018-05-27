Mexican authorities arrest wife of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'

MEXICO CITY --
Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of the leader of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country's fiercest drug cartels.

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said at a Sunday press conference that marines arrested Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia the night before in the western city of Zapopan.

She's the wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

Gonzalez is accused of managing the cartel's finances, a role previously held by her brother Abigael, who was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2015.

In March, ABC7's Chuck Goudie and the I-Team spoke exclusively with Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian McKnight, who unofficially branded "El Mencho" as Chicago's public enemy number 1.

McKnight says that Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," has taken over a sizable chunk of Chicago's illicit drug trade.

El Mencho is a ruthless, billionaire killer who sits atop the CJNG cartel, known as "New Generation," according to McKnight. That Mexico cartel, that splintered from El Chapo's Sinaloa group, has established drug trafficking routes across six continents and has now established a stronghold in Chicago, DEA investigators say.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
