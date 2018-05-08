Miami officer charged after video shows suspect being kicked in head

Video posted on Facebook shows a Miami police officer kicking a surrendering car theft suspect in the head. (WLS)

MIAMI --
A Miami police officer has been charged with assault less than a week after a video was posted on Facebook showing him kicking a surrendering car theft suspect in the head.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced the misdemeanor charge Tuesday against Mario Figueroa. The officer was suspended after the video was posted last Thursday.

The video shows the suspect lying face down on the ground with an officer standing over him. That officer gets on the suspect's back and handcuffs him. The suspect doesn't appear to be struggling.

Just after the second handcuff is secured, another officer whom officials identified as Figueroa runs in and kicks the suspect in the head. The officer then dives on the suspect's head.

Police union President Ed Lugo didn't immediately have a comment.
