Missing 3-month-old baby Royalty Wolf found, mother in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-month-old baby who has been missing for more than a week after her biological mother abducted her was found, police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Royalty Wolf was last seen on May 14 with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, who does not have custody.


The baby was found in the 11th police district on Chicago's West Side, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw the Randolph walking with the baby in a stroller, and that she left her at the corner of Francisco and Flournoy after a police officer confronted her.

After the confrontation the officer took the child out of the stroller, comforted her, and immediately called for backup.

Randolph was taken into custody on the city's West Side shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said she was hiding in a garage less than a block from where her child was found.

Guglielmi said the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Chicago police sent out an alert late Monday night asking the public for help to find a mother and her 3-month-old daughter.


Investigators said DCFS was supervising Randolph's visit at an apartment at 15th and Avers in Lawndale, when Randolph slipped out and ran off with the baby.
