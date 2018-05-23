Missing 3-month-old baby Royalty Wolf found after more than a week; police looking for mother

Mikequera Randolph. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-month-old baby who has been missing for more than a week after her biological mother abducted her was found, police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Royalty Wolf was last seen on May 14 with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, who does not have custody.
The baby was found in the 11th police district on Chicago's West Side, said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.

Guglielmi said the baby will be taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Randolph fled the location and police are trying to locate her, he said.

Investigators said DCFS was supervising Randolph's visit at an apartment at 15th and Avers in Lawndale, when Randolph slipped out and ran off with the baby.
