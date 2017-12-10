Missing 72-year-old Mich. woman seen at Algonquin gas station

Fannie Diggs.

Police are searching for a 72-year-old missing woman from Michigan who was spotted Saturday in Algonquin.

Fannie Diggs has been missing from Saginaw, Michigan for more than a week. She suffers from dementia and other health issues.

Her family says she was last seen Saturday at a gas station in Algonquin. Police there confirmed she signed a receipt at the Clark Gas Station at 1001 S. Main Street at 1:32 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
