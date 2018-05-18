Missing brain cancer patient last seen in Calumet Heights

Derek Upton. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 65-year-old man who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer was reported missing Friday, police said. He was last seen on Chicago's South Side.

Derek Upton was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in the 8700-block of South Luella Avenue in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

Upton was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with orange writing, black pants and white gym shoes, police said. He is described as a black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Upton or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing mancancerChicagoCalumet Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Dixon High School shooter charged on 3 counts
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
2 shot at South Holland gas station
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
Polish president visits Chicago, meets with Emanuel, Rauner
32 people injured when 2 buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan
Show More
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Trump donates first quarter salary to VA
50 Cent named in revenge porn allegation by VH1 star
Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy
More News