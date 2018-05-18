Missing brain cancer patient last seen in Calumet Heights

A 65-year-old man who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer was reported missing Friday, police said. He was last seen on Chicago's South Side.Derek Upton was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday in the 8700-block of South Luella Avenue in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.Upton was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with orange writing, black pants and white gym shoes, police said. He is described as a black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs around 140 pounds.Anyone who has seen Upton or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.