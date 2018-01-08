Missing journalist last seen in Houston found safe at Chick-Fil-A

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police confirm a journalist who was reported missing in the Houston area has been found safe at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant near the Galleria Monday morning.

Courtney Roland has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Overnight, Roland's Jeep was found in a parking lot on Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard outside the Galleria.


Family and friends had been searching for her since Saturday after she reportedly left a football camp in Houston. Prior to being found, Houston police said she was last seen at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday walking alone in a store in the mall.

According to HPD, a passerby called police around 8:15 a.m. Monday after they saw Roland under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond.

"Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be check at an area hospital," police wrote in a tweet.



Roland is a reporter for Rivals.com.
