Missing teen may be with Snapchat predator

ORANGE, Texas --
An east Texas mother is on a desperate search to find her teenage daughter. She believes her daughter left with a man she met on Snapchat.

You may have seen photos of 15-year-old Heaven Ray Cox on your Facebook feed. She was last seen on Saturday in Orange, Texas.

The teen's mother has since found out that Heaven was talking to a man she met on Snapchat.

She thinks the teen could be going with him to California.

"It's total shock, total shock," the girl's mother said. "We did not see it coming. Mainly we don't have any answers at all. We have no name, no face."

The Orange County sheriff is investigating this as a runaway case and is trying to figure out who the man is.

