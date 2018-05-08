Mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator in South Carolina

An alligator rests on the bank in Texas (David J. Phillip )

BOWMAN, S.C. --
Authorities say a mother from Florida and her two young children have died after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said 24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Autumn all died from burns after their car hit a tree and caught fire after hitting the alligator.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones says the alligator was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Interstate 26 exit when Stanley's Kia Soul hit the animal around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Fogle says the family was from Callahan, Florida.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashalligatorinfant deathsu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
Man seriously injured after fleeing police, crashing Mercedes into CTA bus
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
2 critically injured trying to jump from West Garfield Park fire
President Trump to withdraw US from landmark nuclear accord with Iran
Earthquake strikes about 20 miles NW of Palm Springs, USGS says
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse
How to spot fake products online
Show More
Boy, 11, killed by stray bullet while playing basketball in East Chicago
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Des Plaines adopts vaping ordinance supported by Maine West
Mount Sinai Hospital briefly on lockdown after 40-person disturbance in lobby
More News