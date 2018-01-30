19-year-old mom drowned crying baby in bathtub, Georgia police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 19-year-old mother is accused of drowning her son because he wouldn't stop crying. (KTRK)

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. --
Police in Georgia say a 19-year-old mother drowned her baby in a bathtub when he wouldn't stop crying.

Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Heath Collins tells WMAZ-TV that Madison Lee Stewart faces a charge of malice murder in the death of her 16-month-old son. Collins says the child died Friday night in Warner Robins, a city in central Georgia.

Collins says Stewart got up because the baby was crying. Collins said Stewart filled the bathtub and submerged the child in the water.

Collins says Stewart told authorities she was stressed and had been going through a lot.

Stewart was being held without bail Monday in the Houston County jail. The report did not say if she had an attorney.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killedmother chargedu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead at 35
Chicago man wins $4 million playing Illinois Lottery instant game
Cicero man accused of shooting girlfriend 11 times
Driver cited in 9-vehicle South Loop crash that killed chef
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look
Police: Kidnap victim fatally shot while pulling on FBI agent's rifle
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Show More
Wife accused of making sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Truck driver killed in I-294 rollover crash near O'Hare Airport ID'd
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritan rescues 2 boys from frozen Frankfort pond
Police investigating Streeterville robberies
North Riverside school closed for week due to flu
Rush Card customers say fraud claims were denied
More Video